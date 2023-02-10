Ukraine’s wartime leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now been bestowed with France’s highest medal of honor. But there’s a problem: Russian President Vladimir Putin has the same medal. French President Emmanuel Macron pinned the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor medal on Zelenskyy’s chest after the two met in the French presidential palace to show France’s appreciation for Ukraine's actions since Russia invaded it a year ago. Macron didn’t rule out stripping Putin of the honor, given to the Russian leader by then-President Jacques Chirac in 2006. Macron told reporters such a decision “has serious meaning, and it should be taken at the right moment.’’