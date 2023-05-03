Pope Francis has plunged into both sides of Russia’s war with Ukraine. He greeted some of the 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled across the border to Hungary during a public prayer service on Saturday. And immediately after he met privately with an envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church that has strongly supported the war. Francis was toeing a diplomatic tightrope which is part of the Vatican’s tradition of diplomatic neutrality. He's in Budapest on a weekend visit to minister to Hungary's Catholic faithful.