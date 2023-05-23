A senior Moscow official is claiming that Russian troops and security forces have quashed an alleged cross-border raid from Ukraine. The Russian defense ministry's spokesman said Tuesday that more than 70 attackers were killed in a battle that lasted around 24 hours. It was impossible to independently verify claims about the armed incursion into Russian territory that began Monday. Nor was it possible to say with any certainty who was behind the attack or what its aims were. Moscow blamed the raid on Ukrainian military saboteurs. Kyiv portrayed the incident as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans.