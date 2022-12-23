Samsung Recalls Over 650,000 Washing Machines Due to Fire Hazard

Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Freezing rain has begun at the airport at around 745 PM PST and will continue until around 10 to 11 PM PST. The freezing rain is expected to end by 11 PM PST.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch through Saturday morning, with another round producing up to one tenth of an inch Saturday afternoon and evening. Total ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&