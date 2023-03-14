California's reparations task force still has not made key decisions about what reparations may look like or how much Black Californians may be paid. But time is running out. The group has a July 1 deadline to issue a report to lawmakers with recommendations. Economists advising the task force say they still need access to data in order to come up with more complete dollar estimates that quantify the impact of discriminatory policies on African Americans. Any recommendations that go into the task force's final report would then be in the hands of state lawmakers before any reparations program could be implemented.