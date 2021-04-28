YAKIMA, WA - 40-percent of the U.S. food supply is wasted every year; that's almost 212 pounds per person.
"I'll see something new on shelf, bring it home, end up not liking it and throwing it away," said one shopper, Andro Mammo.
Americans trash nearly one-third of their groceries, costing the average household about 1,600 dollars every year.
"I have big eyes in the market and even worse if I'm hungry, definitely a couple of bags get wasted for us," said another shopper.
Compass Group USA introduced Stop Food Waste Day in 2017, hoping to raise awareness of the food waste issues.
"People believe food waste starts at home but really it starts at the grocery store, it's about making a list, proper planning, and portion size," said a Compass Group Chef, Glenn Batten.
Spoiled food is the number one reason for trashed food.
Rehydrating vegetables in ice water, like carrots, can help bring some life back.
Before going to the store, check your fridge for items you can still make a meal from. This way, you can save time, money, and the planet.
The Compass Group hosts a virtual event today talking with experts about the food waste crisis. Register online.