Las Vegas police served a search warrant this week in connection to the more than quarter-century-old unsolved slaying of rap icon Tupac Shakur, authorities said Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement, confirming that a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday as "part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation."
The 25-year-old Shakur died on Sept. 13, 1996, following a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.
While he's been gone for more than 25 years, the rapper is arguably as famous and relevant now as he was at the time of his death.
The Oakland City Council earlier this year voted to rename portion of MacArthur Boulevard, a main thoroughfare of the Bay Area town, in honor of the music icon.
"Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” his sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, said last month at a ceremony adding her late brother’s star to The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Northern California native's slaying came six months before the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. in Los Angeles.
That 1997 slaying, like Tupac's murder, has also gone unsolved for all these years.
