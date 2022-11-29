WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday passed landmark legislation that would codify federal protection for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples, with Democrats securing enough votes to overcome opposition from most Republicans.

The Respect for Marriage Act was approved with unanimous support from Democrats and 12 GOP votes after defeating a filibuster and rejecting three amendments offered by Republicans who oppose the bill.

The measure now returns to the House for a final vote before it can go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The Senate vote reflects the rapidly growing public support for legal same-sex marriage, which hit a new high of 71% in Gallup tracking polls in June, up from just 27% in 1996 when Gallup first began polling the issue.

"We're making a really positive difference in people's lives by creating the certainty that their ability to protect their families will be lasting," Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the author of the bill and first openly gay lawmaker elected to the Senate, told NBC News.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said before the vote Tuesday that he was wearing the same tie he wore to the wedding of his daughter and her wife. "It's personal to me," he told reporters.

Baldwin recently revised the measure to win Republican votes by adding language making clear religious organizations will not be required to perform same-sex marriages and that the federal government isn't required to protect polygamous marriages.