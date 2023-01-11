WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce Science and Transportation and released the following statement following the FAA grounding of all flights on the morning of January 11.
“The number one priority is safety. As the Committee prepares for FAA reauthorization legislation, we will be looking into what caused this outage and how redundancy plays a role in preventing future outages. The public needs a resilient air transportation system,” Senator Maria Cantwell.
The FAA computer failure has been fixed, but thousands of flight delays and cancelations have plagued airlines, airports and travelers throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.