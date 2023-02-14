WASHINGTON, D.C.-
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced that she will be retiring at the end of 2024. Feinstein, 89, is currently the oldest sitting member of Congress.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement after Feinstein's announcement:
“Senator Feinstein’s legislative accomplishments are long and have made life better for so many of her constituents: she and I have stood shoulder to shoulder to defend women’s reproductive rights when few others would, she has long been a leader in the fight for equal rights, she has led Senate Democrats on gun safety, and she has always stood up for the priorities of her state on everything from wildfire prevention to water infrastructure."
"California and our entire country are better off thanks to Senator Feinstein’s service, and I look forward to getting as much as possible accomplished with her over the next two years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.