WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement on the Appropriations bill that the House of Representatives is expected to vote on and pass today that would reopen the government without funding for President Trump’s border wall.
“This Trump shutdown has gone on for far too long already and it’s time for President Trump to stop playing politics, stop insisting that American taxpayers fund the wasteful wall that he promised Mexico would pay for, and finally agree to end the shutdown he began.
“The Senate passed a bill unanimously last month to keep government open without any new money for President Trump’s wasteful wall and now the House has moved on a bill that would do the same. The House bill builds on the strong bipartisan work we’ve been doing in the Appropriations Committees, and Senate Republicans should now work with us to send this good and common-sense House bill to President Trump’s desk and urge him to sign it into law.
“President Trump said he would be ‘proud’ to shut the government down and would take the blame for it—and people across the country remember that and understand why this shutdown happened and why it hasn’t ended. So now that the House has acted under its new leadership, I am hoping that Republicans do the right thing and decide to work with us to fund our government and end this completely unnecessary crisis.”