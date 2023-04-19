WASHINGTON- The U.S. Senate blocked a resolution that would have stopped abortion services from the Department of Veteran Affairs, failing by a 48-51 vote.
The resolution would end the policy put into place last year that provided abortion care services to military veterans.
At a pre-vote press conference, multiple Senators spoke about the issue at hand.
Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) statement reads:
"The VA, in a very sensible rule, says that no veteran or their eligible family member can be denied abortion care, or be forced to stay pregnant when their health is at risk or in the case of rape or incest. Now, this is such an important policy. In the State of Washington, there are over 22,000 women veterans of reproductive age, and more than 300,000 women of reproductive age who receive health care from our VA in the country,” Sen. Cantwell said. “It's hard to believe that Republicans would be so heartless to the people who put their lives on the line to defend our nation, to defend our freedoms.”
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) statement urges her fellow senators to vote against the GOP bill, citing the bill would hurt those suffering from medical complications or are victims of rape or incest.
“Despite the rhetoric from my Republican colleagues, this rule they are trying to overturn is a meaningful, modest step to protect our veterans. It simply allows VA to provide abortion care to ensure that none of our veterans or their eligible dependents go without medical treatment when their life is in danger—or are forced to stay pregnant after a rape or incest.
“That’s it. That is what Republicans are so upset about. They’re upset that this administration has taken action to make sure women who have served our country in uniform can get the basic reproductive care they need when their health is at risk or in cases of rape or incest.
“These veterans have fought to protect our rights and now Republicans want to roll back theirs. These veterans put their life on the line for us, and now Republicans supporting this resolution want to tell them that when their life is in danger, ‘tough luck, politics comes first.’ No one deserves that.
“So I urge all of my colleagues, stand with our veterans, stand with their families, and vote against this unthinkably cruel bill that seeks to force women veterans to stay pregnant—even when their life is at risk, even after rape or incest.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.