WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Senators have introduced legislation aimed at combating catalytic converter thefts, the Preventing Auto Recycling Theft Act (PART Act), meant to strengthen law enforcement’s response by requiring identification numbers and defining converter thefts as a specific criminal offense. It was introduced this week by Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Senator Amy Klochubar (D-Minn.), according to a press release from Wyden’s office.

The legislation comes amid a national increase in catalytic converter thefts. There were 12 times as many successful converter thefts in 2021 than 2019, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Earlier this month, a catalytic converter theft ring operating across the country was taken in by police, who estimated $545 million in forfeitures.

The parts are being stolen in such great quantities because they are made up of precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. The metals became even more valuable during the pandemic, making the parts a sought-after target.

“The theft of catalytic converters hurts the pocketbooks of working families and small business owners already struggling with rising costs,” said Wyden. “By strengthening law enforcement’s ability to locate stolen car parts, we will be one step closer in the fight to end catalytic converter theft.”

The PART Act would require a vehicle identification number (VIN) to be stamped on all converters, making it easier to link stolen parts back to their vehicle, as well as create a grant program for organizations to stamp VINs onto converters already in use. Additionally, the act would require greater record-keeping standards for those who buy used converters. It would also codify catalytic converter theft as a criminal offense.

“Throughout the country, we’ve seen an alarming increase in catalytic converter thefts. These converters can be easily taken from unattended cars but are difficult and expensive for car owners to replace,” said Klochubar. “By making catalytic converter theft a criminal offense and ensuring each converter can be easily tracked, our legislation would provide law enforcement officers with the tools and resources they need to crack down on these crimes.”