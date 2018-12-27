SAN FRANCISCO, CA (AP) - The sheriff leading the investigation into the shooting death of a California police officer took aim at so-called sanctuary laws that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters Friday that the suspect was in the country illegally and that if he had been deported for previous DUI arrests, Cpl. Ronil Singh would still be alive.

Christianson told reporters Friday that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield in the death of Cpl. Ronil Singh.

Christianson blamed California's sanctuary law for preventing local authorities from reporting Gustavo Perez Arriaga to federal immigration officials. He spoke at the news conference about making laws stricter as the Singh's brother wept beside him.

The police chief of the tiny California police department choked up as he spoke about one of his officers who was killed the day after Christmas.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said at a news conference Thursday that his department of 12 is grieving Cpl. Ronil Singh and that other agencies are lending a hand.

Singh was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday. The sheriff says Singh pulled over the attacker as part of a DUI investigation Wednesday and that the officer fired back to try to defend himself.

The police chief called the Fiji-born Singh an "American patriot" and said he came to the U.S. to serve this country.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that the suspect is in the United States illegally.

