SAN FRANCISCO, CA (AP) - The police chief of a tiny California police department choked up as he spoke about one of his officers who was killed the day after Christmas.

Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said at a news conference Thursday that his department of 12 is grieving Cpl. Ronil Singh and that other agencies are lending a hand.

Singh was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday. The sheriff says Singh pulled over the attacker as part of a DUI investigation Wednesday and that the officer fired back to try to defend himself. Richardson pleaded for the public to help bring the attacker to justice as authorities search for the suspect.

Trump tweeted Thursday that a "full scale" manhunt is underway for the assailant and that it's "time to get tough on Border Security."

The police chief called the Fiji-born Singh an "American patriot" and said he came to the U.S. to serve this country.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that the suspect is in the United States illegally.

Authorities say surveillance photos taken at a convenience store shortly before the attack show the suspect, a heavy man with short dark hair wearing a chain necklace, dark T-shirt and jacket.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department says police agencies throughout California and out of state have been alerted.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)