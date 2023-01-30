A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty after the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death earlier this month, police said Monday.
The department identified the officer as Preston Hemphill.
All five former officers were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault, prosecutors announced last week.
Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was an amateur photographer and skateboarder, was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days after the traffic stop.
