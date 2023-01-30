A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.

A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty after the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death earlier this month, police said Monday.

The department identified the officer as Preston Hemphill.

“Officer Hemphill is relieved of duty. This is an ongoing investigation. Once additional information is available, we will update our social media platforms. Hemphill was hired in 2018,” a department spokesperson said.
 
Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were fired on Jan. 20 after an administrative investigation found they had violated department policy on the use of force. They were hired between 2017 and 2020.
 

All five former officers were charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault, prosecutors announced last week.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was an amateur photographer and skateboarder, was hospitalized in critical condition and died three days after the traffic stop.