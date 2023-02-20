President Joe Biden is back in Poland after an unannounced visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Monday's surprise trip was a gesture of solidarity coming days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden delivered remarks and met Zelenskyy to announce an additional half-billion dollars in U.S. assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support. Altogether he was on Ukrainian territory for about 23 hours, traveling by train from and back to Poland. While Biden was in Ukraine, U.S. surveillance planes kept watch over Kyiv from Polish airspace. It was a defiant display of Western solidarity with Ukraine days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.