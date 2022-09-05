Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com.
Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March.
Along with the dozens of celebrities — including Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen, Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson and Dave Chappelle — a special guest played alongside the band: Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane, who joined the band for one of its biggest hits, “My Hero,” taking his father’s place on the drums.
In video captured from the livestream and shared on Twitter, Shane gave a passionate performance alongside his father’s longtime bandmates, ending the song with a drum solo as frontman Dave Grohl looked on with pride.
Fans celebrated the performance across social media, where a Twitter user called attention to the look of “pure joy and happiness” on Grohl’s face.
“Shane Hawkins is 16 years old, and gave the most incredible performance on drums of ‘My Hero’ at his own Dad’s tribute concert at Wembley,” a fan tweeted. “How on Earth did he hold it together? Surely one of the most poignant moments in rock history.”
Another fan penned a touching note to the teen, writing: “Some unbelievably talented kids but I think Shane Hawkins just shone brightest. To be able to play at that level in front of 90,000 people at a tribute concert for your dad is another level. Incredible.”
Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, also took the stage, singing several covers, including “Last Goodbye” and “Grace” by Jeff Buckley, as well as The Zutons’ “Valerie.”
