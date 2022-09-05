Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com.

Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March.

Along with the dozens of celebrities — including Brian May and Roger Taylor from Queen, Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson and Dave Chappelle — a special guest played alongside the band: Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, Shane, who joined the band for one of its biggest hits, “My Hero,” taking his father’s place on the drums.

In video captured from the livestream and shared on Twitter, Shane gave a passionate performance alongside his father’s longtime bandmates, ending the song with a drum solo as frontman Dave Grohl looked on with pride.

Fans celebrated the performance across social media, where a Twitter user called attention to the look of “pure joy and happiness” on Grohl’s face.

“Shane Hawkins is 16 years old, and gave the most incredible performance on drums of ‘My Hero’ at his own Dad’s tribute concert at Wembley,” a fan tweeted. “How on Earth did he hold it together? Surely one of the most poignant moments in rock history.”

Another fan penned a touching note to the teen, writing: “Some unbelievably talented kids but I think Shane Hawkins just shone brightest. To be able to play at that level in front of 90,000 people at a tribute concert for your dad is another level. Incredible.”

Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, also took the stage, singing several covers, including “Last Goodbye” and “Grace” by Jeff Buckley, as well as The Zutons’ “Valerie.”

 Later in the evening, Grohl — who accompanied many of the acts alongside the rest of Foo Fighters — could not hold back tears as he sang the band’s hit song “Times Like These.”

Several times, he could be seen with tears on his face. He paused the song to compose himself before some emotional lines.

After Taylor Hawkins died during a festival in Colombia, Foo Fighters announced that all coming tour dates would be canceled.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing another as planned,” the band wrote on Instagram. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull out loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Several months later, Hawkins’ wife, Alison, thanked fans on social media for their outpouring of support. 

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us,” wrote Alison Hawkins, who shared three children with the late drummer. “Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.”

In June, Foo Fighters announced both tribute concerts on social media, dedicating the shows to “our dear friend, our bada-- bandmate, our beloved brother.”

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon — his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life,” a statement on the band’s website read. Proceeds from the concerts will benefit Music Support and MusiCares.

A second tribute concert Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles will feature appearances by Travis Barker, Alanis Morissette, Gene Simmons and Wolfgang Van Halen.