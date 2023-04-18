A nationwide ground stop affecting Southwest Airline flights was lifted Tuesday morning after the carrier said it had experienced issues.
In a statement, Southwest said it had resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity "to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure."
But in an interview, Michael Santoro, a Southwest captain and vice president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said the issues actually impacted the carrier for about 90 minutes.
"It's just another tech problem here at Southwest," he said, referring to the catastrophic outage that occurred this past winter that led to thousands of flights being canceled and millions of passengers affected.
