Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&