Southwest Airlines flights were grounded across America for the second time in four months Tuesday because of a technical glitch, according to air traffic control data and the airline.
The trouble appeared to start around 10 a.m., when Southwest tweeted, "As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP. -Jeni"
An hour later, another tweet acknowledged the ground stop: "We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we'll be here for you if you need any assistance. -Katy"
A bevy of tweets from frustrated Twitter users followed. Southwest offered its "sincere apologies" to all of them.
The FAA said the problem was only affecting Southwest flights and confirmed all airports where it operates were impacted. The agency described the issue as an equipment one. See the latest status here.
It comes after another technical glitch caused an epic travel nightmare for thousands upon thousands of travelers across the country over the holiday season. That days-long debacle was the subject of federal hearings.
Earlier this year, the airline said it had committed to spending more than $1 billion on technology as a response to the system failures that resulted in flight cancellations nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.