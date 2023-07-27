UPDATE 4:10 p.m. Trump faces three new charges as a result of the superseding indictment filed today, with maximum prison sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years.
The additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information has a maximum sentence of 10 years, while the two additional counts of obstruction related to deleting security camera footage have a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Some of the charges from the initial indictment, including the conspiracy and concealment counts, carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.
UPDATE 4:07 p.m. Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira attempted to delete video footage at Mar-a-Lago in the summer of 2022, prosecutors said in the new indictment.
According to the indictment, in late June 2022, the Department of Justice twice communicated that a grand jury was issuing a subpoena requesting video footage from Mar-a-Lago. Trump's lawyers communicated that to the former president who then asked to see Nauta, who was scheduled to travel with Trump the following day to Illinois, but he instead flew to Palm Beach, Fla.
Once he was there, Nauta met with De Oliveira. Separately, De Oliveira met with a security employee and told him that "'the boss' wanted the server deleted," the indictment states. The employee said "he would not know how to do that, and that he did not believe that he would have the rights to do that," the indictment said.
After that exchange, De Oliveira met twice with Nauta near "bushes" on the northern edge of the Mar-a-Lago property. A little while after that, Trump called Oliveira and they briefly spoke, the indictment said.
The indictment didn't say if they were able to delete any footage.
UPDATE 3:59 p.m. Carlos De Oliveira, listed as an additional defendant in the classified documents case against Trump, is a figure of relative obscurity.
In the indictment, De Oliveria is identified as the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Before assuming that role, De Olivera was a valet at the former president's club, according to the filing.
In May, The New York Times, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that a Trump-employed IT worker appeared before Smith's grand jury and was asked about his interactions with De Oliveria.
Little other information on De Oliveria is available. His lawyer, John Irving, has declined to comment on these new charges.
A new indictment was filed today in connection with the ongoing prosecution by special counsel Jack Smith of Trump and a top aide, adding charges against the former president for his handling of classified documents after he left the White House. The new, or superseding, indictment also charges Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago who helped move boxes in of classified documents.
Trump announced last week that he received a letter notifying him he is the target of a grand jury examining the Jan. 6 riot and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the other probe being led by Smith.
Members of the grand jury in the Jan. 6 investigation were spotted at the courthouse today. A court official said later in the day that no indictments had been returned and that none were expected. Members of the grand jury were seen leaving the courthouse around 4:30 p.m.
NBC News reported that Trump's lawyers met with Smith's office and were advised to expect an indictment, but Trump and a spokesman rebutted that report as being incorrect.
