As his rivals spend the day holding town halls and meet-and-greets in early-voting states, Donald Trump is heading to South Dakota Friday for a party fundraiser that will double as an opportunity for the state’s governor, Kristi Noem, to showcase herself as a potential vice presidential pick. Trump will join the South Dakota Republican Party for a “Monumental Leaders Rally." Noem, who has been billed as a “special guest,” will appear alongside the former president and GOP front-runner. She has planned the event as a way to both offer her endorsement of Trump as well as maximize face time with him as he eyes potential 2024 running mates.