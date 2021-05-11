WASHINGTON STATE - Just like Airbnb changed the way people travel a new website , Stache.com is looking to transform the way storage units work, by allowing users to rent out their garage and extra space in their home.
According to Consumer Reports- about 1 in 10 U.S families are renting some type of storage unit.
Stache Co-founder & CEO, Mike Anderson says by using his website users can save up to 50% on storage fees, and hosts who rent out their space can make easy money doing it.
"We look at prevailing storage rates in the area, and we suggest a price based on that size. If you have something really custom, I think we had one person who had, like two 20 power in their garage, a whole bunch of other features that would be really specific to someone that was a car enthusiast, you can dictate different price terms," Anderson told NBC Right Now.
Anderson also says the host usually ends up being a neighbor or a near-by community member who sets the price, along with the terms of how the unit will operate.
"We allow our hosts to dictate access whether it be 24 hours a day, if it’s a stand alone garage and they don’t really mind... whether appointment only. Or whether only during business hours . Our hosts are able to also define what access looks like- whether it be through a key pad, a garage door opener, or a key," said Anderson.
Stache also covers both parties in agreement with a million dollars in liability coverage, and there is no set contract, each agreement is month to month.
The website says they are currently looking for hosts and users in Eastern Washington to sign up... As Anderson puts it, it also helps the money stay local.
"I think it’s a nice passive way to make money. People are really comfortable with Airbnb and having someone in their home, so I think it’s the natural, ya know evaluation progression of the idea of shared space," Anderson said.