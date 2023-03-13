Stanford University is condemning an antisemitic incident on campus in which swastikas and an image resembling Adolf Hitler were left on a student's dorm door.
The images were discovered on whiteboard affixed to the door Friday morning in what the Stanford administration described as a "brazen threat to an individual student," the school said in a letter to students. The campus public safety department is investigating it as a hate crime.
"Purposely intimidating and threatening people based on protected identities is antithetical to Stanford’s values," the notice said. "Antisemitism and other acts of hate and intolerance are unacceptable on this campus."
The school urged anyone with information about the perpetrator to contact public safety.
A men's bathroom stall was similarly defaced with antisemitic images in a campus building a week before the dorm door incident. The school reported that it found a swastika with "KKK" surrounding it carved into the wall of a handicapped stall on March 3.
And on Feb. 28, a different restroom stall was vandalized with multiple swastikas, the N-word, and the letters “KKK," the school said.
"Vandalizing property particularly with words intended to threaten and intimidate individuals (specifically in this case Black and Jewish communities) is contrary to Stanford’s values," the school statement said. "It is absolutely unacceptable in our community."
The university has not been able to identify a perpetrator in those incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.