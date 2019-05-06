KIRO 7 NEWS - Starbucks are everywhere - and now apparently in Winterfell.

Who cares that Arya killed the Night King and everyone was celebrating surviving the fight, or mourning those who didn’t?

What some “Game of Thrones” fans are focusing on was a brief glimpse of something that looks like a Starbucks cup, in the same scene that had men drinking out of goblets and hornes.

The iconic to-go cup was spotted on the table in “The Last of the Starks” as Tormund celebrated Jon Snow and Daenerys sat watching, upset that she wasn’t recognized for doing the same thing he did during the battle, Huffington Post reported.

Some fans groused at the faux pas, reminding their Twitter followers that it took two years for the final season to be filmed and aired, CNet reported.

Others took a chance to poke fun at not only the apparent mistake, but also some of the naming conventions of both the show and Starbucks.

Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice pic.twitter.com/BOPdolRhXz — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 6, 2019

Barista: "What's your name?"

Dany: "Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, ... of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons"

Barista: *writes "deedee"* — Tony Khan (@marketingdude) May 6, 2019

The Verge reported that it is not clear whether it was a mistake or an Easter egg that would get people talking the next morning.