SEATTLE, WA - Starbucks says it has reached its goal of hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses six years ahead of schedule.

The Seattle-based coffee company originally committed to making the hires by 2025.

Now that its original goal has been met, Starbucks says it is planning to hire 5,000 additional veterans and military spouses every year.

“Veterans and military spouses bring unique experiences and culture – they have an incredible sense of dedication, leadership and service,” Matt Kress, senior manager of veteran and military affairs at Starbucks, said in a news release.

“One of the reasons they identify with Starbucks is our strong commitment to social impact and making world a better place. It’s a way to continue serving others,” Kress said.

In addition to its hiring goals, Starbucks officials say it has committed to the following: