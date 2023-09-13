KENNEWICK, Wash.- The National Toy Hall of Fame at the Strong Museum in New York has announced the top 12 finalists for the 2023 induction.
The Strong Museum is one of the largest history museums in the United States.
The Strong Museum has announced the finalists for this year's Hall of fame.
The museum is asking the public to vote on which toy they believe is the most worthy of a Hall of fame induction.
The museum is asking you to vote on which toy has the largest icon-status longevity, discovery, and innovation.
The nominees are:
- Baseball Cards.
- Battleship.
- Bingo.
- Bop It.
- Cabbage Patch Kids.
- Choose your own Adventure Gamebooks.
- Connect 4.
- The Ken doll.
- Little Tykes Cozy Coupe.
- Nerf Toys.
- Slime.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You can vote for your favorite game here.
