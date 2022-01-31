West Valley, Yakima - Three students from the West Valley Innovation Center won the Congressional App Challenge this year. Today, Representative Dan Newhouse traveled to Yakima to present them with their awards.
Torin Rauch, Tyler Iverson and Andrew Modine learned about the contest through their teacher and jumped at the opportunity.
"We found the health app that won last competition, then we went through the process of brainstorming," Iverson said. "After what we went through and then we finished off with actually creating those ideas."
The contest is held every year by the Congressional Internet Caucus and each congressional district's representative hosts their district's contest. Yakima is the fourth congressional district. Our representative is Dan Newhouse.
The boys saw that the winning app last year was a health app so they decided to role with it. They created Beating Heart Health. They said they were inspired by what they've experienced throughout the pandemic.
"We noticed teenagers don't get enough sleep and other health issues so we decided to create an app to help with that," Modine said.
Their app includes a sleep calculator, music to help you relax and a compliment generator.
The boys had one month to create their app. They said working together was fun but a bit unproductive at times.
"It was great working with two of my bestfriends," Modine said.
However, they managed to win the contest for our district.
Iverson said it was a bit nerve wrecking to be honored in a ceremony today by Rep. Newhouse, but it was also nice.
Modine said it was a bit weird because he wasn't used to all the attention.
The Superintendent for the West Valley School District, Peter Finch, said it's great to see students applying the skills they learned through the innovation center.
"It's great to see students recognized for their achievements," Finch said. "This is a brand new school we've only been in session for a few months and here they are getting recognition for the project based learning that they have been doing."
The boys said they hope to continue to develop their app by modifying the aesthetic and adding a few more features.
"The end goal would be a health app that I would personally use on a daily basis, "Modine said.