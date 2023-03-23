SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - The driver that killed two children while driving the wrong way on I-82 in Sunnyside has been charged by the Superior Court of Washington for Yakima County.
20-year-old Keith Goings pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on March 20. His attorney asked for a motion of mental competency, and they will return to court next week to find if Goings can stand trial.
Goings is facing charges for two cases second degree murder, two cases of vehicular assault and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.
The Missouri native was seen driving at 111 mph in Kittitas County on February 28 but officers discontinued pursuit because of the high speeds. He continued to Zillah while speeding, flashing his headlights and weaving through traffic.
Sunnyside Police spotted Goings at a gas station before he drove onto I-82 from the off ramp before hitting a car and killing an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy. The driver and a 5-year-old girl were transported to the hospital.
If Goings is found to be a "persistent offender" with a history of two or more offenses of felonies considered to be a "most serious offense," he will receive a mandatory penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of release.
