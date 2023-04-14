Washington state officials have purchased a three-year supply of a leading abortion medication in anticipation of a court ruling that could limit its availability. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that he ordered the Department of Corrections to buy 30,000 doses of the pill for about $1.28 million. Research shows that medication-induced abortions are safe. A Christian group that filed the case in federal court in Texas claims the drug was improperly approved. A ruling in that case would affect states where abortion is legal as well as those that outlaw it.