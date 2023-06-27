Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to hold dueling campaign events in New Hampshire. DeSantis is appearing at a town hall event in Hollis on Tuesday, while Trump is scheduled to speak at a lunch in Concord hosted by a Republican women’s club and attend the opening of his campaign’s state office in Manchester. DeSantis' campaign angered some members of the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women by scheduling a town hall around the same time as their Trump event. The group complained that the DeSantis event is “an attempt to steal focus from” its own event and that other presidential candidates scheduled around it.