Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department has disclosed little about the stabbing. The department says officers responding to a stabbing in Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found 43-year-old Robert Lee wounded and he died at a hospital. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard says Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.