Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man

A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country. Witnesses told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground. Police said they took nine victims to hospitals and that the suspect was dead after being “neutralized” by an officer. Medical City Healthcare, a Dallas-area hospital system, said it was treating eight patients between the ages of 5 and 61.