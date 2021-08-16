KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - The Taliban are driving people out of Afghanistan after they took over all government and military establishments across Kabul.
The Taliban swept the capital yesterday after the government officially collapsed.
Thousands have fled the country so far, including Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani.
President Biden has authorized 5,000 troops to be sent over for help with evacuations and the Pentagon asked for an additional thousand.
So far, there has been no reports of conflict between U.S. troops and Taliban members.
This week long takeover comes from the large removal of U.S Troops by President Biden ending a 20-year war.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.