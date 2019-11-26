Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it can be stressful to put on the big dinner for friends and family. There are also the debates about what should be on the menu. Instacart, along with the Harris Poll, conducted a survey to get people's true feelings about Thanksgiving.

Among the findings:

Of those who have hosted, 74% needed to go to the grocery store two or more times to get all of the necessary ingredients.

40% of Millennials (ages 23–38) would rather give up sex for a month than be responsible for cooking Thanksgiving dinner.

Nearly half of Americans (46%) say canned cranberry sauce is “disgusting.”

42% of Millennials who have hosted have served something other than turkey.

You can read the full survey results here. Take our poll below to let us know your favorite Thanksgiving food.