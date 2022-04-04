Tax Day is coming up, don't procrastinate!

WASHINGTON - The deadline to file your taxes is in a couple of weeks, if you haven't filed your taxes yet, you're not alone.
According to a Fidelity National Financial company, nearly a third of Americans wait until the last minute to file their taxes and Washington residents are the #10 biggest tax procrastinators in the US.
- Top Three States: Nevada, Hawaii, Georgia
- Seattle #4 for procrastinators by city
- 32% procrastinate because they don’t think they will get a refund and 25% say the process is too complicated/stressful
- Nearly a quarter will receive a smaller refund this year compared to 2021
The deadline to to file your taxes for most is April 18, 2022.
The report also shows Millennials are the most likely to procrastinate filing their taxes compared to other generations.
If you need help filing your taxes, here is 3 easy ways to get you started.
