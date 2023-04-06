A Democratic lawmaker in Oklahoma is kicked off committees. Two Florida Democratic leaders are arrested for participating in an abortion rights protest. And in Tennessee, three Democratic members are facing expulsion for using a bullhorn in the House chamber to chant with protesters. Experts say these kinds of harsh punishments will likely become more common in today's increasingly polarized political atmosphere. Northern Illinois University political science professor Scot Schraufnagel says measures of party polarization suggest today's division between Democrats and Republicans is at its highest level since immediately after the Civil War.