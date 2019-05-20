NBC- The price of meat could soon be on the rise.

China is expected to import more pork, beef and poultry, to fill a shortfall caused by a disease that's decimating the country's hogs.

China is the world's top pork market.

Mcdonald's, Tyson Food and other companies say they expect higher prices, and the USDA estimates China could import 33% more pork to meet demand.

Analysts say while it will probably take months to feel the full impact, as companies tend to lock in contracts with suppliers, meat prices could rise by more than 15%.