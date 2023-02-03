A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon is sailing across the U.S. The spectacle drew severe Pentagon accusations of spying on Friday — while sending some excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. President Joe Biden had been inclined to blow it out of the sky, officials said, but bowed to strong recommendations against that by top military leaders, who feared harm to Americans on the ground from debris from the large, heavy ship. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions as the administration weighed a broader response to the discovery of the Chinese balloon over sensitive sites in the western United States.