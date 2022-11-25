Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY... A winter storm will arrive to Washington and northern Oregon on Sunday and will remain over the Pacific Northwest Sunday night and Monday. There are two main concerns with this system...snow and gusty winds. Winter storm watches have been posted for the Washington and Oregon Cascades as well as the Blue Mountains of southeast Washington and northeast Oregon for Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. These areas have around a 70 percent chance of observing heavy snowfall rates and significant accumulations during this time. The system will usher cold air across eastern Washington and eastern Oregon, and snow levels will lower to the lowest elevations Sunday night and Monday. Some areas in and around the Columbia Basin will observe the first snowfall accumulation of the season. The Lower Columbia Basin, Blue Mountain Foothills, and the Columbia Deschutes Plateau have a moderate chance...50 percent... of observing snowfall amounts between one half inch to 2 inches. The John Day Basin, Grande Ronde Valley, and the Wallowa Valley also have a moderate chance of observing 3 to 5 inches of new snow. The system will gradually move east into Idaho Monday night followed by scattered mountain snow showers. Another concern will be the gusty winds associated with the cold front on Sunday. Many areas will observe breezy to windy conditions with westerly winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph. Wind gusts 35 to 45 mph will likely occur along many of the exposed mountain ridges and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin on Sunday. Travelers from Sunday through Monday are strongly encouraged to monitor the weather conditions over the Pacific Northwest via weather.gov or a favorite news source. The Washington and Oregon Department of Transportation websites are excellent sources of information for road conditions. If you must travel, make sure your vehicle is equipped with shovels, flashlights, cell phone chargers, and blankets along with traction tires or traction devices.