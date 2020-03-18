OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) has now received confirmation that a third employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee, who works at the Peninsula Work Release in Port Orchard, was last in the office on March 5, 2020, and received positive test results March 15. They will not return to work until they recover.
“Peninsula Work Release leadership continues to be in contact with the employee throughout the individual’s recovery process,” said Secretary Steve Sinclair. “We hope you will join us in wishing them a speedy recovery.
“Corrections is also announcing changes in access to work release,” he said. “Effective March 16, the department is suspending work release visits and social outings to protect the individuals housed in our work release facilities. Work release staff, like all Corrections staff, are subject to enhanced screening each day they report to work.”
As of March 18 at 1 p.m., Corrections has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our incarcerated population, those in work release or those under community supervision.
Peninsula Work Release response
DOC Human Resources and Peninsula Work Release staff have notified other employees and individuals housed at the work release. Peninsula Work Release employees have been directed to report to work and return home only, limit exposure to others and monitor symptoms. Individuals housed at Peninsula Work Release are quarantined there until the end of the 14-day quarantine period, which is in seven days.