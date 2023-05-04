There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. In May, audiences can bid farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy, go to Italy with Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen, or under the sea with Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy. June brings “Indiana Jones 5,” a “Spider-Verse” sequel,“The Flash” a new Pixar pic and one film many have already called the best of the year (“Past Lives”). Things get exciting in July with the debuts of “Oppenheimer,” “Mission: Impossible 7,” “Barbie,” while August promises a new take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.