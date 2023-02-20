Three of the 5 MSU students injured in last week’s mass shooting are no longer critical, hospital says
- By Deon J. Hampton, NBC News
-
-
Three of the five Michigan State University students injured in last week’s on-campus mass shooting are no longer in critical condition, hospital officials confirmed on Monday.
E.W. Sparrow Hospital, where the victims are being treated, updated their conditions as classes resumed in East Lansing for the first time since the shooting.
One student is listed in fair condition and two others are in serious but stable condition, the hospital said. Two other students remain in critical condition.
Three students were killed and the other five were critically wounded on Feb. 13 when a gunman opened fire in two buildings on campus.
The gunman killed himself hours later in an encounter with police and a motive has not yet been confirmed.
The three students killed were: junior Alexandria Verner of Clawson, Michigan; sophomore Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; and Arielle Anderson, also of Grosse Pointe.
Neither the police nor the hospital have identified the names of the students who were critically wounded.
However, a GoFundMe page named Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez as one of the surviving victims. It lists her as an MSU junior studying hospitality business.
By Monday afternoon, more than $449,000 had been donated toward her medical expenses.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Consulate in Chicago has said two Chinese students were among the injured.
Back on campus, no courses will be held this semester in either Berkey Hall nor the MSU Union student center where the shootings took place, interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko said.
Professors have also been urged to reassess goals for their courses and to extend grace and empathy to students who will determine at the end of the semester whether they want to receive credit or grades for undergraduate courses, he said.
MSU paid for the victims’ funerals, as well as hospital bills for the injured students, through its Spartan Strong Fund, which has raised more than $250,000 since the shooting, interim President Teresa K. Woodruff said.
Funerals for Fraser and Verner were held Saturday, and Anderson’s funeral is scheduled for this week.
Last week, dozens of students who escaped the gunman’s bullets inside Berkey Hall and the Union were able to retrieve belongings left behind in their desperate rush to safety.
