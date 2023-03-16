TikTok CEO to testify before McMorris Rodgers' Energy and Commerce Committee
WASHINGTON, D.C.-
TikTok CEO Shou Chew will testify before a House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, March 23.
The committee hearing "TikTok: How Congress can safeguard American data privacy and protect children from online harms" will be livestreamed online.
According to a statement from Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA) Office, the Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Chew's testimony will cover TikTok's consumer privacy and security practices, the social media platforms influence on kids and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.
“Americans deserve to know the extent to which their privacy is jeopardized and their data is manipulated by ByteDance-owned TikTok’s relationship with China," Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers said. "What’s worse, we know Big Tech companies, like TikTok, use harmful algorithms to exploit children for profit and expose them to dangerous content online. We need to know what actions the company is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms."
Tags
Michael LeCompte
Digital Content Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Currently in Kennewick
Most Popular
Articles
- 8-year-old Vancouver girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
- Body of infant found in bag near I-82, BCSO investigating
- UPDATE: One person dead after motorcycle vs. SUV crash on Gum Street in Kennewick
- Podcast host and her husband killed in Washington state home invasion by Texas man stalking the woman
- Car vs. semi crash south of Kennewick
- Deadly car vs. pedestrian collision in Richland
- Kittitas County coroner responds to passage of Senate Bill 5523
- Man wanted for running over woman after argument in Kennewick
- WSP, emergency crews responding to crash on I-82 near Coffin Rd
- Registration open for Manhattan Project National Historic Park 2023 tours
Images
Videos
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
More from this section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.