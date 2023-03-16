 Skip to main content
TikTok CEO to testify before McMorris Rodgers' Energy and Commerce Committee

Momentum builds in Congress to crack down on TikTok
WASHINGTON, D.C.-

TikTok CEO Shou Chew will testify before a House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, March 23.

The committee hearing "TikTok: How Congress can safeguard American data privacy and protect children from online harms" will be livestreamed online.

According to a statement from Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA) Office, the Chair of the Energy and Commerce Committee, Chew's testimony will cover TikTok's consumer privacy and security practices, the social media platforms influence on kids and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

“Americans deserve to know the extent to which their privacy is jeopardized and their data is manipulated by ByteDance-owned TikTok’s relationship with China," Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers said. "What’s worse, we know Big Tech companies, like TikTok, use harmful algorithms to exploit children for profit and expose them to dangerous content online. We need to know what actions the company is taking to keep our kids safe from online and offline harms."

