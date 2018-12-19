NBC NEWS - Plenty of films, from the Bruce Willis action flick "Die Hard" to the 1980s horror comedy "Gremlins," take place during the Christmas holiday season. But do the festive backdrops qualify these movies as "Christmas movies?"
Debating whether "Die Hard" falls into the same category as "It's a Wonderful Life," "White Christmas" and "Elf" has become a holiday tradition itself. Some, including "Die Hard" screenwriter Steven de Souza, argue that the movie's holiday motif definitely qualifies it for the holiday film genre.
But there are some film fans, as NBC News reports, who insist that there's more to a Christmas movie than a tinsel-covered set and a big Christmas tree "rigged to collapse when an explosion blows through the windows" of a hotel lobby.
Regardless of the overall consensus, the debate certainly seems to spark up some attention each year when it's time to deck the halls... and may even earn the classic a December movie night here and there.