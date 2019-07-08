KIRO 7 NEWS - SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - A toddler has died after she slipped from the hands of her grandfather over the side of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

It happened Sunday.

The 18-month-old girl, whose name has not been released and is believed to be from Indiana, was taken to a hospital in San Juan where she was pronounced dead, Sky News reported.

The grandfather was said to have been holding her near a window on the Royal Caribbean ship Freedom of the Seas when he slipped and fell, dropping the girl, Express reported.

Department of Public Security official Elmer Román told Express that the grandfather and his granddaughter were playing a game at the time, according to Express.

They were on the 11th deck, Sky News reported.

Police are investigating and are reviewing security footage and interviewing passengers, The Sun reported.

The girl was traveling with her parents, younger brother and grandparents, Primera Hora reported.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said, "We are deeply saddened by yesterday's tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family. We've made our Care Team available to assist the family with any resources they need. Out of respect for their privacy, we do not plan to comment further on the incident," Huffington Post reported.