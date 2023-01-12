More than a dozen tornadoes tore through swaths of Alabama on Thursday, with at least one causing "significant damage" in Selma, the city's mayor said.
Mayor James Perkins Jr. said at a news conference that the city was assessing the extent of the damage and that no fatalities had been reported as of Thursday afternoon. He asked residents to submit photos of any damage they observe around Selma.
The National Weather Service's Birmingham branch asked that people be respectful of areas that have reportedly been hit hard, noting that it may take the agency "many days" to assess the extent of the storm's impact.
"And please be patient with us as we survey the damage and try to categorize something that may be difficult to describe," the agency said in a statement. "There will be many long days ahead for everyone responding to the areas that experienced these storms, and even longer days for those directly impacted."
A representative said the threat of additional severe weather had passed Thursday afternoon and that National Weather Service teams would be on the ground Friday to investigate the severity of the tornado.
Most city streets are closed because of downed power lines and trees, according to a Facebook post from the city. Selma officials implemented a curfew from dusk to dawn, warning residents that the exposed power lines created a dangerous situation.
"All schools have reported that students are at school and safe. It is not safe at this point to go to the schools or allow the children to leave the school," officials said.
Nearly 50% of Dallas County, where Selma is, was without power just after 3 p.m., according to PowerOutage.US.
People shared photos and videos of damage around Selma, some showing entire streets where multiple buildings had seemed to be demolished. One user shared more than two dozen photos to Facebook, showing flattened homes, trees fallen across roads and even a car that appeared to be smashed by a downed power line.
A Twitter user posted video of what appeared to be a funnel cloud touching down from their vantage point on Interstate 65.
Autauga County Emergency Management Agency, in Prattville, has received reports of injuries and damaged homes, NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery reported.
Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have been ordered to ground stop because of thunderstorms, the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday. The stop was lifted, but the FAA reported an average delay of 26 minutes for flights departing from Atlanta.
A spokesperson for the airport said the situation is being monitored and there has been minimal impact on Hartsfield-Jackson.
In Morgan County, the sheriff's office said numerous buildings were damaged during a storm. About 10 people were injured, but none appear to be life-threatening. Decatur, in Morgan County, saw overturned trucks and multiple downed trees. Police said there were minor injuries.
