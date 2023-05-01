An overwhelming majority of people in the United States say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, and most of them attribute that to climate change. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows relatively few people say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue. And that mirrors growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change. Still, with many across the country marking Earth Day on Saturday, the poll suggests people are paying attention. About half of U.S. adults say they've become more concerned about the changing climate in the past year.