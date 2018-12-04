UNITED STATES - The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners that several popular brands of dog food may have potentially toxic amounts of Vitamin D.
According to the FDA, "testing found that samples of the dog food contained excessive, potentially toxic amounts of Vitamin D."
While Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, high amounts can cause serious health problems like kidney failure or even death.
The makers of at least 11 different labels or brands are recalling their products and consumers need to check before feeding their dogs any dry food.
FDA scientists say lab results indicate that the food in question contained as much as 70 times the safe level of Vitamin D.
Among the recalled products: Orlando Brand, Elm Pet Foods, Evolve Dry Dog Food, Triumph, Sportsman's Pride, Nutrisca, Natural Life, Abound, and Nature's Promise.
For a full list of the recalled items, log onto the FDA's website here: https://www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/NewsEvents/ucm627485.htm
Pet owners are urged to discontinue feeding these recalled products.
Symptoms of excessive Vitamin D in the dog's diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
FDA scientists are still analyzing reports and additional recalls may be announced.